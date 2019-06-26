



— An auto dealership in rural Alabama is celebrating the Fourth of July by offering a Bible, a gun and an American flag with every vehicle it sells.

“God, guns, and freedom,” Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama, wrote as it announced the promotion in a post on Facebook on June 19.

“This is a small gift to our valued customer and an opportunity for us to celebrate our independence,” the post continued.

The dealership also posted a video featuring Koby Palmer, a general sales manager, talking about the promotion.

“I just want to reach out to everybody in the area and let y’all know we’ll be celebrating July 4th a little bit differently this year,” Palmer said in the video, which had been viewed 96,000 times as of Wednesday.

“Between now and the end of July, everyone that comes into our dealership and purchases a new, pre-owned or certified pre-owned car, truck or SUV, not only are they going to get the great deals and service that we provide here, they’re also going to get a Bible, an American flag and, also, a 12-gauge shotgun,” he continued.

In the video, Palmer holds a bible in front of a truck with an American flag draped across the tailgate. Towards the end, he places the Bible on top of the tailgate, reaches for a shotgun, cocks the weapon and encourages viewers to “call, click or text and y’all come see us.”

In order to take advantage of the offer, Chatom Ford says customers must be 18 or older, have a valid ID and must be allowed to legally own a firearm in any state.

Most Facebook users responded positively to the promotion.

“Great idea! I see a sales record on the way God bless America,” wrote Gary N Tammy Benjamin.

“What a great way to celebrate freedom!,” Dennis Fretwell wrote. “Hats off to Chatom ford and God bless Alabama.”

However, a few others indicated they would pass.

“I can buy a boatload of bibles, shotguns and flags for what that overpriced truck costs. No thanks…,” wrote James Morrisette.