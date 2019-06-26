



— A man who was reported to be carrying a gun in downtown Los Angeles is in custody after prompting a huge police response.

At least half a dozen squad cars responded to 5th and Main streets in response to an “officer needs help” call at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. The officer had reportedly seen two men arguing before one of them took out a gun.

The armed man saw the officer, then ran into an apartment complex, Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

More than half a dozen LAPD squad cars surrounded the building and brought in a K9 to search the perimeter.

The suspect, who was described only as being in his mid-50s, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. without further incident, Aguilar said. His name was not immediately released.

The firearm was not recovered, and officers continued to search for it inside the apartment complex, she said.

