Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 6/26 at 8 a.m.

Motorist Brandishes ‘Military-Style’ Knife In Disturbing Case Of Road Rage Caught On Camera

A man was caught on camera brandishing a knife during a road rage incident in Long Beach.

Amoeba Music To Relocate After Demolition, Plans To Acquire Dispensary License

Popular Hollywood music store Amoeba Music will be demolished and replaced with an apartment complex, but the store plans to reopen nearby with new additions to their merchandise.

Five LA, OC Beaches Among Most Polluted In California

Five beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties were featured high on the dreaded annual list of the most polluted beaches in California, but that may have been partly caused by the disproportionate amount of rain and wildfires the region experienced.

Local Weather

An onshore wind will keep temperatures cooler again Wednesday. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s for downtown L.A., and upper 70s for the valleys.