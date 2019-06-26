



— A Jurupa Valley family is devastated after the theft of their beloved puppy – and it was all caught on video.

Simba, a friendly Labrador puppy with a unique marking on his face, was stolen last week by a couple who drove alongside their side gate in a gray BMW.

Security video shows a woman got out of the car and waited for the man to come running back, carrying Simba in both arms.

“He was just like my family member,” Basit Syed said. “I just can’t believe someone would do this to a puppy.”

Syed says he believes Simba was saying hi to the visitor.

“He probably stood up and they took him over the fence, pulled him out over the fence,” he said.

Syed’s 3-year-old son is missing Simba, who has been with the family since he was 7 weeks old.

“I mean, we would go out with him every night. We had good moments with the puppy. I mean, it’s just really hard for us to bear this,” he said.

Syed says his family is thinking about Simba constantly and just want him back. He has been poring over Craigslist ads in case Simba is put up for sale, and going door to door to ask if anyone has seen him.

“So far I haven’t had any luck,” he said.

The family has reported the theft to the police, which is investigating, and has been busy posting to social media for help finding Simba.