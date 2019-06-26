



— Actor Max Wright, well known for his role in the hit 80’s sitcom “ALF” reportedly died Wednesday at the age of 75.

According to reports, Wright’s family announced that he passed away in his Hermosa Beach home after a long battle with cancer.

Wright was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1995 but had been in remission.

The late actor appeared in many shows and movies but was best known as ALF’s Willie Tanner.

Some of Wright’s other credits include shows like “Buffalo Bill” and “The Drew Carey Show,” and “Cheers,” and films such as “All That Jazz,” “Reds,” “The Sting II,” and “Soul Man.”

Wright lost his wife Linda Ybarrondo to breast cancer in 2017.

The couple had two children together.

Michu Meszaros, the actor who played Alf alongside Wright, passed away at age 76 in 2016.