LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Adam Scott took to Twitter Wednesday to tell Sen. Mitch McConnell’s reps he did not want them using his image after Scott saw a gif of himself in “Parks and Recreation” tweeted out from McConnell’s account.

Scott’s twitter response wrote, “Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam.”

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

McConnell’s social media team posted the playful gif of Scott’s “Parks and Rec” character Ben Wyatt winking at the camera as a response to an article that stated how President Trump said he would fill the Supreme Court vacancy before 2020 election.

McConnell’s team responded to Scott by posting a newspaper clipping from the show in which Scott’s character, who was elected mayor of his hometown at 18-years-old, was impeached after funding a huge sports complex called Ice Town that bankrupted the city.

Scott then responded with a photo of McConnell in front of a large Confederate flag.

The exchange is not the first time those involved with the show have called out political groups for using their images.

Last year, “Parks and Rec” creator Mike Schur criticized the way the official Twitter account of the NRA used a gif of Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope in a response thanking radio host Dana Loesch for her support of the organization.

Schur tweeted that he “would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”