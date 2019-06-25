SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — An unidentified woman was caught on camera defecating in front of a Santa Clarita storefront in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“When I looked at the video, surprise surprise,” Nuri March, the business owner whose camera caught the act, said. “A cute little lady in her minidress, in a miniskirt with a Mercedes.”

The video shows the woman getting out of her vehicle, defecating in front of the vehicle and then driving off.

“I was like, this was not what I expected, but being 1:20 a.m., maybe she partied a little too hard and couldn’t make it home,” March said.

And March says this isn’t the first time this has happened. He said the last time it happened, he caught a man doing the same thing.

“I don’t know. I can’t say I’m mad at her,” he said. “Wasn’t fun cleaning up.”

And while sheriff’s deputies were called out to the scene, March said he decided not to file a police report or file charges against the woman.

According to law enforcement, defecating in public is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

March just hopes this woman and others think twice before relieving themselves in public.

“Look out for cameras,” he said. “They’re everywhere these days.”