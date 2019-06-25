COLTON (CBSLA) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man this morning in connection with the homicide of a 44-year-old woman, but questions remain.

Police charged the woman’s accused killer, Eddie Goldbaum, with homicide after detectives found blood in his car and inside of a Colton home. Police were originally called out to the home in the 1300 block of North Christobal Lane for a possibly suicidal man.

According to police, Goldbaum told detectives where they could find the woman’s body, near some brush on a road in Colton.

Police found the body of the unidentified woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the end of a dead-end road. Security footage from a store near the location caught a man getting out of a compact car in the dark, opening the trunk and reaching inside. Eventually the man is shown driving off.

According to Fontana police, officers found a crime scene with “a bunch of blood” in the middle of the street near the intersection of Boyle and Hemlock avenues where they believe the woman was actually killed.

A neighbor in Colton said police towed Goldbaum’s car from the home, and the family that lives there said Goldbaum was a distant relative. They said they did not know the woman Goldbaum is accused of killing, but they were traumatized.

Police are now trying to find out how Goldbaum and the victim knew each other.

Fontana police ask that anyone with information call the department.