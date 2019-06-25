PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A Panorama City man has been charged with killing his wife with a machete and then wounding three neighbors.

David Ernesto Rodriguez, 36, faces one count each of murder, premeditated attempted murder and first-degree burglary, person present, as well as two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The charges include allegations of using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a machete and causing great bodily injury.

On June 22, Rodriguez is accused of chasing his wife, 32-year-old Karla Rodriguez, out of their apartment on Roscoe Blvd. near Kester Ave. during an argument and then killing her with a machete.

He then allegedly forced entry into his neighbors’ apartment and attacked a husband and wife, along with their 17-year-old son, when he tried to intervene, according to prosecutors.

The adult male victim’s arm, nose and eye were seriously injured by the machete. The female victim’s head was cut and the teen’s hand was seriously wounded, the D.A.’s office stated.

Police arrived and arrested Rodriguez.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Rodriguez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Prosecutors are recommending that bail be set at $3.25 million.