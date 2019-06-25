LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced sections of Sunset Boulevard would close starting today in order to improve electric system reliability and capacity.

The closures will be on Sunset Boulevard from the 405 Freeway to Bellagio Road and from South Beverly Glen to Carolwood Drive. The road closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. According to LADWP, at least one lane will remain open in each direction to maintain both and eastbound and westbound traffic flow.

Hours may be extended as needed, but at the end of the work day, all lanes will reopen, a statement by LADWP said.

The project is expected to improve capacity and reliability for the communities of Bel Air, Beverly Crest, northern Westwood and Holmby Hills by installing four new underground circuits.

“Serving our customers is always our top priority,” Martin L. Adams, LADWP chief operating officer said. “The circuits servicing these communities are operating at 120% of capacity and adding new circuits is necessary to continue to provide the highest quality service possible. We have worked very hard to minimize the impact this project will have and we are deeply appreciative of your patience, cooperation and understanding.”

LADWP said it worked with local residents and District 5 Councilman Paul Koretz to minimize the effects of the project and has coordinated with local agencies to manage traffic, monitor local access to the work area and maintain fire and emergency access throughout the course of the project.

The project is expected to last for a year.