



– A hazmat incident caused a chemical fire at an industrial building in Simi Valley Tuesday morning, prompting evacuations of several nearby businesses.

The hazmat incident was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cochran Street, which is located in a business district, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Hazmat crews and firefighters responded and began evacuating Cochran Business Park. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

A shelter in place order was also issued for businesses from Cochran Street to the 118 Freeway and from East Street to First Street. The area has several stores, including a Walmart, a Home Depot and a Costco. Nearby homeowners were also ordered to close all their windows and doors and stay inside.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped sometime before 7:44 a.m., VCFD reported. However, the evacuations and shelter in place orders were still in place as of 9:20 a.m.

Madera Road was shut down between Easy Street and Cochran Street.

The causes of both the hazmat situation and the ensuing fire were not immediately released.

