



Austin Mikel Clay is expected to be arraigned today on one felony count each of grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and vandalism causing more than $400 in damage, according to reports.

According to Los Angeles police, Clay allegedly scaled the Hollywood Gateway landmark, cut off the Marilyn Monroe “weather pane” from the top, and fled the scene with it. The sculpture was believed to be put into a white bag with a black star on it, while the equipment to cut off the sculpture was kept in a black backpack. A second, still unidentified, suspect was caught on surveillance video carrying the white bag.

Clay was arrested Friday, according to a tweet from Cory Polka, commanding officer of the LAPD Hollywood Division.

Clay was charged with felony vandalism in connection with the destruction of President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. In that case, he plead no contest and was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation and 20 days of community service.

Prosecutors plan to ask for $45,000 bail. If convicted, Clay faces a sentence of up to three years in jail.

Police have not recovered the statue.

