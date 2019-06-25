



– For the second straight game, a female fan left the stands and rushed onto the baseball field to try and hug Dodgers star Cody Bellinger, this time on Monday evening at Chase Field in Phoenix.

During the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-5 road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, a young woman ran out into the outfield and attempted to hug the 23-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year.

“I think she just said, ‘can I hug you again,’” Bellinger told reporters after Monday’s game.

Cell phone video showed her reaching Bellinger before security got there and escorted her from the field.

“I had a feeling she was harmless…but it could potentially get dangerous, especially if it keeps getting blown up like it is,” Bellinger said.

During the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, a 14-year-old girl attempted to get a hug from Bellinger as he stood in the outfield.

Bellinger said he wasn’t surprised it happened a second time.

“I had a feeling that it was definitely a possibility, just because it kind of blew up on social media. I’m just trying to play a game and I don’t think I have to worry about if anyone comes on the field.”

Bellinger expressed his desire for the incidents to stop.

“I don’t think I should have to worry about whose gonna come on the field or whatnot.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)