



– Lou Williams Monday was voted the Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row and third time in his career, tying former Los Angeles Clipper guard Jamal Crawford.

His win was announced at the NBA Awards, which were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The guard won for the first time in 2015 with Toronto.

Williams beat out teammate Montrezl Harrell, with whom he formed the highest-scoring bench duo in NBA history last season, and Domantas Sabonis of Indiana.

In March, Williams became the NBA all-time career leader in points off the bench, passing NBA great Dell Curry.

“This one was different because I kind of went into the season wanting this one. In years past I always just played and lived with whatever happened,” he said. “I felt like this one was going to be a legacy piece.”

