SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The mother of a 12-year-old child who was accidentally shot and killed by a sibling has been arrested, according to San Bernardino police.

Police were called to the 900 block of East Central Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s name has not been released.

Investigators determined that the boy’s siblings had access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally fired it.

The mother of the children, Gabriela Keeton, was later contacted at the scene and was taken into custody. She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday.

The San Bernardino Police Department reminded gun owners that firearms should be locked, secured and out of reach of children.