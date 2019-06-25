LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the March murder of a man who was attacked during a robbery at a Hollywood taco truck.

Jarick Wayne Henderson, 31, of Los Angeles was at a taco truck at La Brea and Sunset on March 16 when a man in a red or orange hoodie took his things from a nearby table and tried to run away, police said. Henderson chased after him and the two men began fighting.

During the fight, police say the suspect violently assaulted Henderson, causing his death. He is believed to have taken off the hoodie and was last seen exiting the MTA Red Line at the Civic Center on 1st Street and Hill in downtown Los Angeles in a white T-shirt.

The suspect was described as a black man about 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, with hair in short bushy dreads, wearing gray pants with red letters or a stripe on his pants, and black-and-white checkered Vans-style shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime can call LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.