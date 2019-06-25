



— The first round of dogs seized from a home in Orange last month are now cleared for adoption.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors Tuesday announced that Orange County Animal Care would begin accepting adoption applications for the dogs that were taken into their care in May.

“It is our goal to place every dog into a loving home,” Orange County Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, 5th District supervisor, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of our team at OC Animal Care, which pulled together to provide care for these dogs on such short notice, and we’re greatly touched by the generosity and support from our community.”

The shih-tzus were among the 140 dogs found living in a home that investigators said was so unsanitary, it was red-tagged. Another group of dogs are expected to be cleared for adoption soon.

Interested adopters will need to complete an online survey before being able to submit their adoption application. Anyone interested in adopting one of these dogs should see the OC Animal Care website. OC Animal Care staff will immediately begin reviewing applications.

The dogs involved from the hoarding case will be subject to full adoption fees.

But the shelter is still encouraging people to come in and see all of the animals available. And as a result of being over capacity, OC Animal Care will waive adoption fees for all other pets through Saturday.