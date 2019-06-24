Comments
PERRIS (CBSLA) – Authorities are trying to identify a man who has been hospitalized since he was found walking barefoot in the city of Perris about 7 weeks ago.
PERRIS (CBSLA) – Authorities are trying to identify a man who has been hospitalized since he was found walking barefoot in the city of Perris about 7 weeks ago.
On May 2, the man was found walking barefoot along North Perris Boulevard in an altered mental state.
He has been hospitalized at the Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Medical Center in Moreno Valley ever since.
He does not speak and is unable to provide information on himself, according to RUHS.
He has a tan complexion and is in his late 40s or early 50s. He is 5-foot-4 and 156 pounds.
Anyone with information on his identity should call RUHS Medical Center at 951-486-4000.