



– An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed at a market in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, just before 2 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Happy Shoppers Market located at 6401 S. Vermont Ave.

They arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said. It’s unclear if the shooting occurred outside or inside the store.

The victim was identified by his grandfather as Monte Bowman, a resident of the area.

Bowman’s grandfather, Arthur Jackson, told reporters that his son was ambushed. However, police did not immediately confirm any details.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.