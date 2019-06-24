CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Barricade Situation, Home Invasion Robbery, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Mid City, Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A standoff is underway in the Mid-City area, where at least two home invasion robbery suspects are believed to be holed up inside an apartment.

The standoff was touched off in the 4900 block of Venice Boulevard after two armed men and a woman broke into the apartment at about 12:30 a.m. The residents were able to get out and called 911.

Police believe at least two of the suspects are still inside the apartment.

The area surrounding Venice Boulevard and South La Brea has been blocked off.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s