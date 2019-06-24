LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A standoff is underway in the Mid-City area, where at least two home invasion robbery suspects are believed to be holed up inside an apartment.

The standoff was touched off in the 4900 block of Venice Boulevard after two armed men and a woman broke into the apartment at about 12:30 a.m. The residents were able to get out and called 911.

Police believe at least two of the suspects are still inside the apartment.

The area surrounding Venice Boulevard and South La Brea has been blocked off.