



– Questions swirled Monday in the mysterious disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student from El Segundo who went missing after flying from Southern California to Salt Lake City last week.

In the early morning hours of June 17, Mackenzie Lueck returned to Salt Lake City after attending her grandmother’s funeral in the Los Angeles area, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

Lueck, who is studying kinesiology at the University of Utah, took a Lyft ride from the Salt Lake City International Airport to an address in North Salt Lake, according to a news release from Salt Lake City police Saturday.

That was the last time she was seen.

Friends and family say they are unsure why she went to that address because she does not live there.

Her parents last heard from her at 1 a.m. on June 17, when she texted them to say she had landed safely.

She did not show up for any of her exams or classes last week and has not communicated with any friends or family since that text to her parents, KUTV reports.

Her family reported her missing three days after she disappeared, on Thursday, June 20. She had a return ticket back to L.A. scheduled for Sunday, KTUV reports. However, she never showed up for that flight. She’s been absent on social media.

Police say the Lyft driver is cooperating with investigators. In a statement, Lyft told CBS News there were no irregularities in the ride Lueck took, and that it ended at the destination she entered in the app. The driver continued taking other customers immediately after dropping her off.

There is no evidence “that Mackenzie has been harmed or is in danger at this time,” police said in their news release.

Her friends and sorority sisters have been passing out fliers and created missing person pages on Facebook and Twitter, hoping someone will come forward with information.

“I was supposed to have a girl’s night with her when she got back…I have been a little lost because I text her, and no response, it’s kind of hard,” friend Juliana Cauley told CBS This Morning. “And to be honest, I just call and text her hoping that she’ll pick up, or she’ll respond.”

Lueck is described as white, 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with a thin build and blonde hair and brown eyes.