



— The Los Angeles Dodgers made Major League Baseball history with Will Smith’s walk-off three-run home run to win the game and the series over the Colorado Rockies Sunday.

The rookie catcher connected for a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory and completing a three-game sweep over their closes NL West rivals.

Sunday’s win followed Alex Verdugo hitting a walk-off win Saturday in the 11th inning, and Matt Beaty hitting a two-run shot in the ninth inning on Friday. It’s the first time in major league history that rookie teammates have hit walk-off homers in three straight games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The last team to win three straight games in walk-off fashion was Oakland two years ago. The Dodgers had not done it since a 2010 series against Arizona.

Making MLB history wasn’t the only thing that happened at Sunday’s game. In the first inning, a woman was hit in the head by a Cody Bellinger foul ball, reigniting the conversation about protective netting not only at Dodger Stadium but at all stadiums in the league.

In the ninth inning, another woman was tackled by security after she ran onto the field to chase after Bellinger.