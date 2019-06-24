



— The Department of Motor Vehicles will close offices throughout the state on July 24, 2019, for a half day to re-train employees.

According to the DMV, the training period named “Operation Excellence” will focus on preparing employees for the unprecedented volume of REAL ID applications and reinforce training on providing “excellent” customer service.

The training will take place at 183 DMV field offices and more than 5,000 employees will receive the training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.

During the re-training, DMV Call Centers (1-800-777-0133) will remain open and customers will be able to:

Conduct transactions online, at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.

Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks located at grocery stores and select libraries, such as renewing a vehicle registration, filing for planned nonoperation (PNO) status, submitting an affidavit of non-use, submitting proof of insurance, and paying a $14 insurance reinstatement fee. A map of kiosks can be found online here.

AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions, including vehicle registration renewal.

Registration services also are available at California DMV Business Partners for a fee. Customers can search for partners with this online map here.

Starting October 1, 2020, the federal government will require passengers flying within the United States to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification card, or a passport or passport card, before boarding a plane.

The half-day closure is expected to prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions, which are more complex and take more time to process.