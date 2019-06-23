LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’re a fan of salmon, you may be in for a real treat as fisherman in California say this season is shaping up to be one of the best in a decade.

But it’s not just good news for those fishing as this will result in a huge difference in store prices, as well.

Salmon season began in May and after two months, fisherman report that the fish are big and the harvest season is plentiful.

“The salmon did well and now the ocean is full of salmon for the first time in a long time,” said Larry Collins of the San Francisco Community Fishing Association.

Until just a few years ago, California was in the throes of a historic drought which proved to be a challenging time for fisherman and consumers alike as it resulted in fewer fish and higher prices.

Salmon season is expected to continue through mid-October, with a brief break in July.