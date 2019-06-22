CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Toys R Us

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New Toys “R” Us stores are opening in the U.S. this year according to reports.

After the popular toy store closed its doors in the U.S. last year, two new stores have been planned to open in 2019.

Thanks to Richard Barry, a former executive of the company, the store is getting a second chance.

Barry, CEO of Tru Kids Brands and former global chief merchandising officer at Toys “R” Us, plans to open a minimum of two stores this year with more stores planned for 2020.

More than 700 American Toys “R” US stores closed in 2018 while 900 stores remained open in Europe, Asia, and India.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s