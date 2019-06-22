Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New Toys “R” Us stores are opening in the U.S. this year according to reports.
After the popular toy store closed its doors in the U.S. last year, two new stores have been planned to open in 2019.
Thanks to Richard Barry, a former executive of the company, the store is getting a second chance.
Barry, CEO of Tru Kids Brands and former global chief merchandising officer at Toys “R” Us, plans to open a minimum of two stores this year with more stores planned for 2020.
More than 700 American Toys “R” US stores closed in 2018 while 900 stores remained open in Europe, Asia, and India.