NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – A violent stabbing during a domestic dispute at a North Hills apartment complex left one person dead and three others injured Saturday morning.

Police were called to Villa Roscoe apartment complex at 14841 Roscoe Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, police found one person who was declared dead on the scene, and three others who were wounded and transported to a hospital.

Police determined the attack was a domestic dispute and the suspected attacker was a man in his thirties who attacked and fatally wounded his wife, who was also said to be in her thirties.

The weapon was reported as being some kind of a knife, possibly a machete.

The three people wounded were reported to be neighbors.

A man was seen being walked out by police with blood on his clothing.