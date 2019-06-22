



— Los Angeles police Friday arrested a man in connection with the theft of a Marilyn Monroe statue from atop the Ladies of Hollywood gazebo.

Surveillance images released Thursday by police included images of two male suspects and a male and female named persons of interest.

According to police, Suspect 1 was taken into custody. This suspect is accused of scaling the sculpture and sawing off the statue.

The commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division tweeted out a photo of the suspect in custody with his back to the camera.

Police did not recover the statue that was sawed off from its perch around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The gazebo, at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, features depictions of Delores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong.