



– After it was announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would allegedly begin arresting and deporting undocumented workers, Los Angeles officials began alerting immigrants on their rights and how to stay protected when the suspected raids begin.

Federal officials have allegedly been told that they will begin arresting people Sunday but it’s not clear exactly where or how.

Gov. Newsom posted a video to Twitter alerting those of their rights when it comes to ICE stating, “CA will always defend the rights of our immigrant communities.”

Newsom listed several of those rights saying, “You do not have to open the door—you have the right against unlawful searches. You have the right to speak to a lawyer. You have the right to remain silent.”

Other L.A. officials took to social media after President Trump threatened to crack down on undocumented workers.

Multiple police departments stressed that they never cooperate with ICE due to the Sanctuary City law.

LAPD made it clear that “The Department is not participating or assisting in any of these enforcement actions.”

The LAPD emphasized that they are, “committed to protecting the public through meaningful relationship building & community partnerships.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti posted to Twitter stating, “No Angeleno should ever have to fear being snatched from their home or separated from their loved ones…”

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva also issued a statement about possible raids.

“I strongly oppose President Trump’s threats of mass deportations on Twitter and television. His actions are irresponsible and unnecessary if, in fact, the president is truly concerned with removing violent undocumented felons to ensure your public safety.

As your Los Angeles County Sheriff, I stand for everyone’s public safety and understand a basic principle of law enforcement practices, which is that we cannot ensure public safety if undocumented residents are afraid to report a crime.”

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner issued a statement about the potential of immigration raids.

He wrote, “We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of the students, families and communities we serve. The recent reports of potential immigration sweeps by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials targeting California are disturbing and create anxiety among students, families and communities. We will continue to protect the rights of all we serve, regardless of their immigration status. For additional resources and information, please visit our website.”

The district is offering information on the rights immigrants have in both English and Spanish.