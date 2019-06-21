



– A 16-year-old girl who survived the Montecito mudslides last year which claimed the lives of both her brother and father, found some healing through song by performing the national anthem at an L.A. Dodgers game Thursday night.

Lauren Cantin sang the anthem prior to the Dodgers 9-8 win over the San Francisco Giants.

The Thomas Fire, the second largest in state history, broke out in December 2017 and scorched 281,000 acres and destroyed more than 750 homes in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

It set the stage for the deadly mudslides which hit the Santa Barbara County enclave of Montecito in January of 2018, when a storm triggered flash floods on hillsides ravaged by the Thomas Fire, killing at least 21 people, destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, and shutting down the 101 Freeway for weeks.

Cantin was buried in mud for eight hours when the mudslides hit her family’s home, but she survived in an air pocket before being rescued.

She said Thursday’s performance was in honor of her 17-year-old brother John Cantin and 49-year-old father David Cantin, who were killed in the slides. She said her father was a big baseball fan and played in a local league.