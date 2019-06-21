



– Dozens of people, including children, were evacuated from a South Los Angeles building Friday morning due to horrible and illegal living conditions.

At 6:43 a.m., L.A. City Fire Department crews responded to the building located in the 800 block of West 57th Street, where they began going door-to-door, evacuating about 40 people who reside there.

According to a spokesperson for L.A City Councilmember Curren Price, the building has no running water or power.

The evacuated families were being taken to a shelter and given motel vouchers.

The building, which may have at one time housed a church, also had illegal activity, the spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries. The exact circumstances of the evacuation were under investigation.

Los Angeles police were also assisting with the evacuation.