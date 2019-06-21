CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:building evacuated South LA, South LA, South LA building evacuated poor living conditions


SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of people, including children, were evacuated from a South Los Angeles building Friday morning due to horrible and illegal living conditions.

June 21, 2019. (Office of L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price)

At 6:43 a.m., L.A. City Fire Department crews responded to the building located in the 800 block of West 57th Street, where they began going door-to-door, evacuating about 40 people who reside there.

According to a spokesperson for L.A City Councilmember Curren Price, the building has no running water or power.

The evacuated families were being taken to a shelter and given motel vouchers.

The building, which may have at one time housed a church, also had illegal activity, the spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries. The exact circumstances of the evacuation were under investigation.

Los Angeles police were also assisting with the evacuation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s