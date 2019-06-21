LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are hoping the public can lead them to the driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a female pedestrian on June 10th.

Officials said security video shows the moment a South LA woman was hit by the car as she crossed the street.

LAPD detectives told CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim that around 9:30 p.m. on June 10th, 59-year-old Pamela Smith was crossing Manchester Ave at Cimarron in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck and left in the street.

“After striking Pamela, the vehicle went approximately 50-100 feet, pulled over. parked on the north side of the road,” says Det. Ryan Moreno with the LAPD’s South Traffic division.

Video shows the silver or gray Jeep Commander pull over on Manchester for about 15 seconds — then the driver decides to take off.

“Unknown yet, female or male driver,” says Moreno, “We’re still working, talking to some people who called 911 and we’re still in the process of getting more video.”

Smith was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“It’s terrible, I’m saddened for her,” said South LA resident Terry May.

She lives just feet away from where Smith was struck. May told Kim she is extra careful crossing because of speeding cars on and around Manchester.

“I walk to the park and yes, I tried to cross it and I almost got hit. Cars were turning left, right here at this Arco station and I almost got hit,” May says.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect’s vehicle on Manchester near Cimarron that night to give them a call.

They also had a message for drivers who may unintentionally hit a pedestrian.

“Just pull over, it’s an accident most of the time. Pull over and render aid, help, call 911. It’s the moment when you flee, you get in the car and you take off and leave them there, those are the crucial seconds and minutes where they might live or die,” says Moreno.

There is a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.