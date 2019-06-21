LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing Lakewood man suffering from schizoaffective disorder and diabetes.

Jeffrey Stallings, 55, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of East Carson Street in Lakewood.

Authorities say he suffers from schizoaffective disorder and diabetes, and that the person who reported him missing is concerned for his well being.

Stallings was described as a 5-foot-4, 187-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo of a blue eye on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Stallings can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau, missing persons detail.