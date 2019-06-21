



— Today marks the first day of summer, and while it may not feel like it outside, these free food deals are hot enough to make up for it.

Dairy Queen announced it would be offering free regular or dipped cones with any purchase. Customers can choose from a regular vanilla cone, a chocolate dipped cone or the chain’s newest flavor, the Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone.

To get in on this summer freebie, participants must download the app and select the coupon. It is only available in the app today.

MORE FIRST DAY OF SUMMER DEALS:

Jamba Juice

Along with being the first day of summer, it’s also national smoothie day! Celebrate with a free small smoothie between 2-5 p.m.

Planet Smoothie

Stop by any Planet Smoothie location from 2-4 p.m. for a free 16-ounce Mediterranean Monster smoothie.

Wayback Burgers

This chain with, a location in San Bernardino, is kicking off summer with Free Shake Day. Folks who come in can get a free Black & White milkshake.

Krispy Kreme

Not technically happening on the first day of summer, but still worth mentioning. The popular chain is offering free original filled doughnuts Saturday.