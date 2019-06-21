LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A stretch of Metro’s Expo Line will shut down for two months as part of the summer renovation work on the Blue Line.

Expo Line trains bound for downtown Los Angeles will stop at the LATTC/Ortho Institute station starting Saturday, and passengers will have to use bus shuttles to continue on to the Pico and Seventh/Metro stations. Riders who want to take the Expo Line from downtown toward Santa Monica will have to get on the train at the LATTC/Ortho Institute station.

Work on the south section of the Blue Line began this month to upgrade tracks, overhead power lines and train control and adding switches. Train stations are also being repainted and outfitted with digital customer information screens, new signs and fresh landscaping.

The closures are expected to end in late August.