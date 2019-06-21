



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 6/21 at 8 a.m.

Holocaust Survivor Killed In Valley Village Hit-And-Run

Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a truck that fatally struck a 91-year-old man and Holocaust survivor Monday.

SoCal Edison Ramps Up Public Safety Power Outages As Fire Danger Heats Up

Thousands of people are being put on notice Friday that their power could be shut off during periods of elevated fire danger.

Downtown Stretch Of Expo Line, 2 Stations To Shut Down For 2 Months Of Summer Renovation Work

A stretch of Metro’s Expo Line will shut down for two months as part of the summer renovation work on the Blue Line.

Local Weather

Temperatures will be below average Friday, the first day of summer. A high of 70 for the beaches, 74 for the Inland Empire.