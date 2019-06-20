NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Three members of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang were arrested in early morning raids Wednesday at 10 locations throughout the San Fernando Valley, accused of shooting and killing a homeless man while he slept at a rec center in North Hollywood back in January.

According to Los Angeles police, the men are suspected of shooting Bradley Hanaway to death on Jan. 14 while he slept at the Valley Plaza Recreation Center, located at 12240 Archwood St.

M-13 is also believed to be responsible for at least five violent assaults which occurred at the rec center just after Hanaway’s killing, police report.

The suspects were not immediately identified. More MS-13 gang members remain at large in connection with Hanaway’s killing.

Detectives suspect the MS-13 gang murdered Hanaway as part of efforts to establish a presence in the North Hollywood neighborhood which surrounds the rec center, police said, as well as threaten rival gangs.

About 20 children were also found during the raids, and their conditions examined by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). None of the children were taken into DCFS custody, however, but the agency is continuing to investigate.

Weapons, ammunition and gang paraphernalia were seized as well during the raids.