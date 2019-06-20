



For the last two years, fans have been wondering who would be starring alongside Lakers forward LeBron James in the new Space Jam sequel that is set to be released in July of 2021. Now, thanks to a report from Watch Stadium’s Shams Charania, we know the crew of basketball stars joining James and the Looney Tunes.

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and James’ new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis will be joined by WNBA stars Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks).

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

In addition to those five stars, another report stated that James’ friend Chris Paul will have a role in the film. Since Charania reports that those five are being featured in key roles, it would seem that they are likely to be the ones who have their basketball talents stolen by the aliens who turn into the Monstars as they prepare to battle the Looney Tunes. If the sequel stays somewhat true to the original movie’s form, after those basketball talents are stolen, James would come into play to try and save the day for the cartoons.

Ogwumike’s sister, Chiney, will also be in the film and as Charania reports several other NBA and WNBA stars will make appearances as well. According to the movie’s IMDB page, there are two actors currently signed on to the film in Star Trek Discovery’s Sonnequa Martin-Green and Derrick Gilbert. Written by Alfredo Botello and Andrew Dodge and directed by Terence Nance, Space Jam 2 is set to be released in theaters July 16, 2021.