SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings Wednesday night in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called out to the 1200 block of W. 105th Street around 8 p.m. for a call of shots fired where they found one adult male dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Two adult female victims were transported to a local hospital — one with a gunshot wound and the other with severe head trauma. Their condition is unknown.

According to police, the victims were found at three different homes. Police also said the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident, and a family member has been detained pending further investigation.

“A neighbor told me that someone was abusing their grandmother in the house, and a neighbor heard it, came in and started shooting,” neighbor Curtis Cal told CBS2 reporter Chris Holmstrom at the scene of the shooting. “Just another day in South LA.”

The second shooting happened about a mile away in the 11000 block of Berendo Avenue where police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence.

According to police, one adult male was pronounced dead on the scene. A teenage male and another adult male were transported to the hospital where the teen later died.

The third victim from this shooting is still receiving treatment. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, and it is unknown now if the shootings are related.

Police say they are still investigating.