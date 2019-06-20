



– Police Wednesday arrested one suspect in the shooting at Stater Bros. Market in San Bernardino.

The suspect, 29-year-old Alisha Turner, was arrested and charged as an accessory in the June 10 shooting that left 23-year-old Reginald Williams dead.

According to a witness at the scene, three men were standing in line when they began arguing and one of them pulled out a gun.

“It was a busy afternoon and there were several witnesses, patrons, employees, that were at the store at the time it happened,” said San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. John Echevarria.

Some witnesses at the store attempted to stop the bleeding and save the man’s life.

Turner was arrested following the execution of search warrants at homes in Redlands and San Bernardino.

Detectives are still looking for additional suspects and are requesting help from the public.