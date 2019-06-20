Comments
HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — Lifeguards attended to a dolphin at Hermosa Beach Thursday evening after the sea creature washed ashore.
Lifeguards with the LA County Fire Department reported seeing the dolphin in the water near the Hermosa Beach Pier exhibiting “abnormal” behavior, authorities said.
Desmond Shaw reported over the scene in Sky9.
It was unclear if the dolphin was sick. But after the dolphin was placed in the back of a flatbed truck as lifeguards doused it with water.
The dolphin was attended to for several minutes.