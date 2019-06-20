



— What emoji would you use most while driving Southern California’s congested freeways?

A new device called a RoadWayve promises to communicate your feelings as you drive, and is being touted as a way to prevent miscommunication. The LED screen can display, for example, a sad face with a message of “I’m sorry” in the event the driver has cut off another car.

More than 600 backers have already pledged more than $88,000 for the device, basically a voice-activated LED screen that can be attached to the rear window, on Kickstarter. The Kickstarter page says when RoadWayve is produced, it will retail for $199.

The device comes with messages like “Thank you” and “I’m sorry,” but also includes slightly more aggressive phrases like “let me merge” and “go around me.” It also allows for more customizable messages.