LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a boy! A zebra foal has been born at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens and is now ready for his close-up.

The foal was born April 24 and is the second zebra foal currently at the zoo.

The zoo posted a video of the foal playing with his family and invited zoo-goers to visit the young zebra.

**It’s a boy!** Meet our darling new Zebra foal! 🦓😍💕

The foal’s 7-year-old father and 5-year-old mother are part of a heard that was brought to the zoo in 2016 through a species survival plan.

The foal is currently unnamed.