



If you're iPhone or MacBook is broken and you're dreading spending hours waiting for help at your nearest Apple Store, now you have a new option.

Apple announced Wednesday that its customers can now take their Apple products to Best Buy’s nearly 1,000 nationwide stores for service and repairs.

The tech giant has made Best Buy one of its authorized service providers.

“We’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them,” Tara Bunch, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare, said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, BestBuy’s Geek Squad has 7,600 newly Apple-certified technicians. Apple notes that there are now about 1,800 third-party authorized service providers in the U.S.

The cost of repairs will vary depending on the model of your product and whether it is covered by AppleCare or the warranty has expired.

BestBuy says it offers same-day service for iPhone screen repair as long as you bring your iPhone in by 6 p.m.

