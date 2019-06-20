GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A 66-year-old Garden Grove woman lost her legs in a suspected DUI crash, police said.

The crash happened in the 8000 block of Larson Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Firefighters and police officers sent to the scene found the unidentified woman pinned against her car.

The investigation found the woman had been standing next to the left rear of her vehicle just before the crash. A red Toyota Corolla going east on Larson hit the woman, crushing her between both vehicles, police said.

After the initial crash, police say the suspect – identified as 35-year-old Andres Ramon Salas – tried to leave the scene of the crash and hit a second parked car about 70 feet away. Salas showed signs and symptoms of impairment and was found to have been drinking alcohol just before the crash, police officials said.

The unidentified woman was taken to UCI Medical Center in severe critical condition. She was treated for internal bleeding and had to have her legs amputated, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.

There were no passengers in any of the vehicles involved.

Salas was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and felony hit and run. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Garden Grove police Traffic Investigator Paul Ashby at (714) 741-5823.