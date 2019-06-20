



— A makeshift memorial filled the street in front of a South Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Just four days earlier, Lee Carter had been mowing the lawn of his home when his grandson, 26-year-old Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr., was shot multiple times.

Wakefield, a Grammy Award-winning music producer known as DJ Official, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Oh, he stayed in the studio all the time,” Carter said. “Around 15 years old, he started doing house parties. He got his computer and his piano and made him a little box so he could DJ.”

Family and friends said Wakefield kept his focus on music, working with artists like Cardi B and Nipsey Hussle who was killed in April.

According to police, Wakefield was in his car with a friend in front of his home on 78th Street around 4 p.m. when the suspect drove up and shot multiple times, killing Wakefield and wounding his friend.

Police are asking that people come forward with any information regarding the Friday shooting.