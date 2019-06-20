



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 6/20 at 8 a.m.

Three Dead In 2 Separate South LA Shootings

Three people were killed in two separate shootings that happened within minutes and just a mile of each other in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

San Fernando Valley Residents Warned About LADWP Imposters

Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for two men who are posing as LADWP workers in and around the San Fernando Valley.

More Than 1,000 Small Earthquakes Hit Southern California

Over the past three weeks, more than 1,000 small earthquakes have hit Southern California — mostly in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Local Weather

The June Gloom pattern in full effect. A high of 72 for the L.A. metro area, 76 for the valleys with some patchy drizzle.