GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for two men who are posing as LADWP workers in and around the San Fernando Valley.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen spoke to a couple who says two men came to their home this week posing as workers.

When they alerted their neighbors, many of them said they’d seen the same men.

The DWP told Nguyen how customers can avoid be ripped off.

Sam and Dyana Cividanis say they captured images of the two men on their security camera.

The two men are shown walking up to their Northridge home on Monday.

“They’re coming and knocking on your door and it’s getting a little bit scary,” says Dyana.

“They didn’t look official. They were just wearing their yellow vests. One was wearing a hard hat. The other was wearing a cap,” says Sam.

He says the men didn’t have official identification.

They just had a clipboard with some sort of rebate program.

“I just motioned with my hand.. that I just didn’t want to talk to them anymore,” says Sam.

The suspect walked away – but the couple says the guys proceeded to knock on several other doors on their street.

On the Nextdoor app, plenty of users have been reporting sightings of the men after a video was posted.

The DWP says if you’re worried an imposter is at your door: You can call 800-DIAL-DWP to check.

The couple says this latest scam happened just a week after another scammer called Sam’s mom to say her payment was behind and that her power would be cut off.

“This guy was pretty aggressive — saying you have to pay within the hour,” says Dyana.

The DWP says it will never: ask you to provide your credit card information to a live operator. It won’t accept pre-paid cash cards.

And Nguyen reports, they will not threaten to immediately cut off your water or power over the phone.

The DWP told Nguyen they have been getting a lot of calls about the phone scams and the imposters, and to remember not to let anyone into your home unless you can verify they work for DWP and they they are supposed to be there.