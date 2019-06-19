LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The shock can be heard in the voice of a woman who captured a recently released 2016 video of a Los Angeles County Coroners Office supervisor allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

“Somebody needs to call 911,” the woman filming can be heard saying as the van is shown weaving in and out of traffic, just barely escaping collision.

The incident shown in the video happened June 1, 2016 in Kern County, and behind the wheel was supervisor Julie Kellerman who was later arrested for driving under the influence.

In the video of her arrest, Kellerman is seen struggling with an officer before being taken to the ground and placed in custody.

The video, which is part of a larger lawsuit against Los Angeles County involving the erroneous cremation of a body, is being released for the first time.

According to the lawsuit, the corners office was even more short-staffed after Kellerman was placed on leave following her arrest, resulting in the incorrect body being cremated.

The corners office said that it had no further comment since the issue is a personnel matter.

The family is suing the county for negligence.