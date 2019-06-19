



— A Los Angeles police detective who has been accused of recording video from inside a men’s bathroom at Angel Stadium serves as a department chaplain and also works with youth.

Ryan Caplette, 42, has been reassigned to work at home without any police powers since his arrest at Angel Stadium on June 8.

After news of his arrest, more details about Caplette have emerged, presenting a complicated picture.

“There’s an ongoing investigation to determine how widespread this is,” Anaheim police spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

LAPD officials confirmed that Caplette was assigned to the department’s employee relations group and serves as a department chaplain. Caplette is also involved in the Bigs in Blue, a law enforcement partnership with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America. He was recognized in 2017 as Big Brother of the Year.

A representative of the LA chapter of the organization confirmed Caplette had one “little brother match” which is being “closed right now.” They would not comment further on the allegations.

Caplette was arrested after he was spotted using his cell phone to record inside a men’s bathroom. When the victim realized what was happening, he alerted officers who were stationed at the stadium. Those officers have recovered video evidence that supported the allegation, Wyatt said.

“We hear about the things from time to time where people have surreptitiously placed video recorders in changing rooms or bathrooms or apartments, things like that,” he said. “This is a little bit different in that it was on his person.”

Caplette has not commented on the allegations.