



– The identity of an off-duty LAPD officer who opened fire inside of a Corona Costco, killing one and critically injuring two others, was released Wednesday.

The off-duty officer was named as Salvador Sanchez, a patrol officer from LAPD’s Southwest Division.

On Friday, June 14, Sanchez shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French, who has been described as non-verbal and critically wounded French’s parents after French allegedly attacked Sanchez.

According to attorney David Winslow, Sanchez was hit from behind without warning and was knocked unconscious as he held his 18-month-old son.

When Sanchez awoke, he fatally shot Kenneth French, believing his life and the life of his child were in imminent danger.

Attorney Dale Galipo, who represents the French family has a different take on the tragic situation.

“The officer, I think, just totally lost it, totally overreacted,” Galipo said. “Maybe he was upset that someone pushed him. He was never unconscious as claimed.”

Corona Police Chief George Johnstone said, “We are actively conducting our investigation…We assure you that our department is committed to conducting a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation.”

Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave with pay since the shooting occurred.